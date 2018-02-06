Nigeria: Organisers Confirm Record Application for Accreditation

About 1000 Nigerian and international media practitioners have applied for media accreditation for the coverage of the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

According to Head, Communications and Media of the race, Olukayode Thomas, this is a new record as only 300 applied for accreditation at the first edition, while a little over 400 applied for accreditation in 2017.

Thomas revealed that the accreditation for athletics reporters would be distributed on Wednesday, while the others can pick up their accreditation on Thursday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Thomas also confirmed that there would be a media seminar for athletics reporters on Wednesday,

"Marathon is a new culture here, most of our reporters are used to short distances and field events, so the core stakeholders: the organisers, the sponsors, and the athletics reporters need to have a good understanding of what we are doing and how we can make the work of the reporters easier."

Speakers at the seminar include the Executive Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Kwenku Tandoh, Project Consultant Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Bukola Olopade, General Manager Marathon, Yusuf Alli, President, Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, a representative of both the medical and security committee, a speaker from Kenya and representative of athletics reporters.

Thomas said the seminar was strictly for athletics reporters.

" I am also using this medium to appeal to others journalists who will be covering this marathon but does not have the culture of marathon to please study the media guide and respect the dos and don'ts especially movement in areas where athletes are running or recover area. For this edition, we have a standard media workstation with internet facilities, journalists are advised to stay within the media station, all the winners and officials they intend to interview will come to the media workstation," said Thomas