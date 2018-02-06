Sudan: Commissioner Calls for Concerted Efforts On Provision of Requirements of Voluntary Repatriation in Darfur

Khartoum — The Commissioner for Voluntary Return for Darfur States, Taj-Eddin Ibrahim has called the national organizations to coordinate endeavors to provide requirements of voluntary return for villages to which displaced people and refugees voluntarily returned in all Darfur States.

The Commissioner said in a statement to SUNA that he held meeting with the national organizations presented a full briefing on humanitarian situations for the returnees.

Taj-Eddin said cooperation between all national and international partners is needed to provide the basic services to the returnees in Darfur States, especially in West Darfur State.

He indicated to importance of commitment of national and international organizations with services specified by states so as to have positive effect on the ground and to meet the real needs of the returnees.

The Commissioner commended efforts of the partners, particularly Qatar, UN agencies and regional and international organizations.

He disclosed that foundation stones for 10 model villages in Darfur States would be built by Qatari organizations would be laid during February 20-27.