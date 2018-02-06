South Africa: Mahmoud - Consultative Meeting Chaired By Mbeki Was On National Dialogue and Roadmap Implementation

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Head of Government delegation to negotiation on Two Areas, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said the purpose of the consultative meeting which was held in Addis Ababa under chairmanship of AUHIP Chairman, Thabo Mbeki was on the Roadmap signed by the Government, SPLM-N, SLM-Menawi faction, JEM-Jibreil Ibrahim faction and Umma National Party led by Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

The Assistant of the President said in press statements upon arrival at Khartoum Airport from Addis Ababa that the meeting was set for consultation over the National Dialogue and implementation of the Roadmap by the signatories.

He added the meeting was held on how to continue in implementation of the Roadmap and that the signatories be part of the National Dialogue that unified people of Sudan in addressing challenges facing the country.

"We welcome participation of all parties to the Roadmap in preparations of coming constitution and elections' the Assistant of the President said.

He stated the third meeting was of the Sudan-South Sudan Security and Political Committee on implementation of agreements agreed by Presidents of the two countries and crowned by signing a deal between Ministers of Defense of the two Countries.