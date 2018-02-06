6 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

South Africa: Mahmoud - Consultative Meeting Chaired By Mbeki Was On National Dialogue and Roadmap Implementation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Head of Government delegation to negotiation on Two Areas, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said the purpose of the consultative meeting which was held in Addis Ababa under chairmanship of AUHIP Chairman, Thabo Mbeki was on the Roadmap signed by the Government, SPLM-N, SLM-Menawi faction, JEM-Jibreil Ibrahim faction and Umma National Party led by Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

The Assistant of the President said in press statements upon arrival at Khartoum Airport from Addis Ababa that the meeting was set for consultation over the National Dialogue and implementation of the Roadmap by the signatories.

He added the meeting was held on how to continue in implementation of the Roadmap and that the signatories be part of the National Dialogue that unified people of Sudan in addressing challenges facing the country.

"We welcome participation of all parties to the Roadmap in preparations of coming constitution and elections' the Assistant of the President said.

He stated the third meeting was of the Sudan-South Sudan Security and Political Committee on implementation of agreements agreed by Presidents of the two countries and crowned by signing a deal between Ministers of Defense of the two Countries.

South Africa

Zuma's State of the Nation Postponed #SONA2018

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced that the State of the Nation, to be delivered by President Jacob Zuma in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.