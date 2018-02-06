Africa: Govt Ministerial Sector Approves African Union Convention On Combating Corruption

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of the Cabinet's Government and Administration Sector, in a meeting which was chaired b the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr Omer Mohamed Salih , Tuesday, approved the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

The Convention aims to encourage the member states to set up the necessary mechanisms for combating corruption and corruption-related crimes as well as boosting cooperation among the parties to the agreement to guarantee efficacy of procedures and measures taken to prevent and combat corruption.

The meeting also approved the African Charter on Statistics, a legal tool for organization and development statistical activities in Africa.