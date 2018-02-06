Sudan: Al-Jaz - Agreements Signed With Turkey Will Become Action Programs in 2018

Khartoum — The Executive Committee for Sudan-Turkey Cooperation held its second meeting Tuesday in the Republican Palace under its Chairman , Dt Awad Al-Jaz.

Dr Al-Jaz said in press statements that the meeting determined the number of agreements signed with government and private sector and gave directive to follow up them to be action programs in 2018.

He called organs concerned with such agreements at level of government and private sector to put timetables according to priorities agreed upon by the Sudanese and Turkish sides.

Dr Al-Jaz said the meeting also reviewed the Economic and Trade Agreement signed with Turkey.