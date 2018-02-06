6 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Jaz - Agreements Signed With Turkey Will Become Action Programs in 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Executive Committee for Sudan-Turkey Cooperation held its second meeting Tuesday in the Republican Palace under its Chairman , Dt Awad Al-Jaz.

Dr Al-Jaz said in press statements that the meeting determined the number of agreements signed with government and private sector and gave directive to follow up them to be action programs in 2018.

He called organs concerned with such agreements at level of government and private sector to put timetables according to priorities agreed upon by the Sudanese and Turkish sides.

Dr Al-Jaz said the meeting also reviewed the Economic and Trade Agreement signed with Turkey.

Sudan

Crackdown On Smuggling in Sudan, Capital Low On Bread

In the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the shortage of flour has caused queues in front of bakeries. President Omar Al… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.