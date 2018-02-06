6 February 2018

Nigeria: Tambuwal Reshuffles Cabinet, Harps On Service Delivery

By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has reshuffled his cabinet with a call on all the appointees to prioritise service delivery to the people.

Tambuwal's spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Sokoto.

He said four recently-appointed commissioners were assigned portfolios while nine others were reassigned to different ministries in a bid to re-energise the work of government and bring new impetus to service delivery.

"The little delay in assigning portfolio to the four appointed cabinet members was due the budget defense by various ministries at the state legislature. All commissioners and other heads of parastatals have successfully concluded their budget defence and the House of Assembly has now passed the 2018 budget," he said.

The four recently-appointed commissioners and their portfolios include Professor Aishatu Madawaki, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education; Ahmad Barade Wamakko, Social Welfare; Garba Yakubu Tsitse, Youths and Sports; and Bello Isa Ambarura Commerce, Industries, Trade and Investment.

The nine commissioners reassigned to different ministries include Dr. Muhammed Jabbi Kilgori, Ministry of Higher Education; Bello Goronyo Esq, newly-established Ministry for Energy; Musa Ausa Gidan Madi, Ministry of Solid Minerals; and Mani Maishinku Katami, Ministry for Rural Development.

Others are Abdullahi Maigwandu, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Surajo Gatawa, Ministry of Science and Technology; Isa Saidu Achida, Information; Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar, Ministry of Home Affairs; and Aminu Bello Sokoto, Commissioner of Special Duties.

The spokesman said all other commissioners retained their portfolios.

