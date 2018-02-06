Luanda — The 2018 full calendar of the national first division football championship (Girabola) games is to be made public this Tuesday after adjustments and decisions have been made by the clubs and federation.

ANGOP has learnt from an official source that the championship is set to kick off on Saturday with the defending champions, 1º de Agosto, expected to miss the first two rounds due to their participation in the African cups.

On Sunday, 1º de Agosto will face Platinium of Zimbabwe, in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, for the first eliminatory round of access to the group stage of the African Champion Clubs Cup.

The vice champions, Petro de Luanda, will also fail the Saturday opening round, since they are also participating in the African competition and are expected to play the Master Security of Malawi on the same day, in Luanda, for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) and clubs agreed on Thursday to shorten up the 2018 championship, so that it can end in August, contrary to October as it has been so far, with the holding of matches in the middle of the week.

The federation plans to have the next edition of Girabola start in the month of November.

In order to meet the demands imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the domestic Cup and Super Cup of Angola have been ruled out of the calendar.

Fixtures of the first round of Girabola:

Recreativo do Libolo vs 1º de Maio

JGM vs Bravos do Maquis

Sporting de Cabinda vs Académica do Lobito

Recreativo da Caála vs Kabuscorp do Palanca

Desportivo da Huila vs Interclube

1º de Agosto vs Progresso do Sambizanga (postponed)

Petro de Luanda vs Cuando Cubango FC (postponed).