6 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Declares "Zero Tolerance" for Acts of Disobedience

Huambo — The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, declared Sunday, "zero tolerance" for acts of disorder and administrative disobedience, aimed at improving the image of the region and the well-being of the population.

The official, who was speaking at the celebrations ceremony of the 57th anniversary of the beginning of the National Liberation Struggle (4 February), called on every citizen to contribute to the successful implementation of the zero tolerance policy.

João Baptista Kussumua reaffirmed that, despite the financial difficulties, the government intends, among other actions and with the help of all citizens, to transform the province of Huambo into the most ecological in the country, by creating green spaces and improving basic sanitation.

Among those presented at the event, held in the multipurpose pavilion "Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem", stood out the nationalist Dinis Luís, a survivor of the February 4, 1961.

