6 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Wife Stabs Husband While He Slept

Benguela — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) arrested on Sunday, in the coastal Benguela Province, a woman suspected of stabbing her husband while he was sleeping, ANGOP learnt on Monday.

According to testimonies from relatives of the murdered citizen, this occurred as a result of many arguments the couple were having lately.

The victim, named as Narciso Tavares de Pina,38, was taken to a hospital by a neighbour, but did not resist the wounds, having died later in the Casualty ward of the hospital.

The wife, arrested on Sunday by the police, has already confessed the crime.

