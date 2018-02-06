Nigeria: We'll Work On Our CHAN 2018 Mistakes - Okpotu

Lobi Stars striker, Anthony Okpotu has said the Home-based Super Eagles will return home and work on the mistakes that denied them the 2018 CHAN trophy.

On Sunday, the Home-based Super Eagles lost 0-4 to host country Morocco in the finals of this year's Africa Nations Championship.

Although the Eagles put up a spirited fight, the Atlas Lions made judicious use of their numerical advantage after Plateau United's Moses Eneji was sent off early in the second half.

Okpotu told Daily Trust yesterday that even as the defeat is painful, there is no need crying over spilled milk for so long.

He said the players will return to their respective clubs in the Nigerian Professional Football League to work on their mistakes in order to become better players.

"It is quite unfortunate that we lost the final match. We did our but it was not good enough.

"However, we cannot continue to cry over what has come and gone. We have to move on.

"The next thing is for us to return to our clubs and work on the mistakes that cost us the victory," he said.

Okpotu also said the next squad of the CHAN Eagles will build on the progress made by the present set to win the next edition of the championship in Ethiopia.

He said the Eagles on their debut won bronze and now they have moved to silver so the next medal is going to be gold.

"I think we have made remarkable progress. We won bronze and now it is silver so our next medal is going to be gold.

"This is possible so we have to keep improving. The NFF knows what to do to get the best out of the team," he said.