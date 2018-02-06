6 February 2018

Angola: Luanda Governor Recognises Deeds of Former Combatants

The Governor of the North — western Luanda Province, Adriano Mentes de Carvalho, last Sunday said that Angolans have their own identity thanks to the brave combatants who, in the dawn of 04 February 1961, took up weapons and attacked colonial infrastructures, with highlight on prisons, with the aim of putting an end to the Portuguese fascist regime.

During the act, which marked the provincial celebration of the Beginning of Armed Struggle against Colonialism, the governor reminded that the brave action of those Angolan nationalists led to the country's independence in 1975, because Angolans were able to say "No more slavery, we have our own identity".

Adriano Mentes de Carvalho stressed that the respect for those brave combatants has to be permanent, including their dignifying through social assistance.

He appealed for the promotion of the deeds of the homeland veterans to the younger generations through school manuals, books, films and the social media, among other means.

He also spoke about the state of certain ongoing projects, such as the rehabilitation of Cazenga Municipality's Historical Monument (honouring the February 04 heroes).

The ceremony was attended by the minister of National Defence, Salviano de Jesus Serqueira, 04 February events survivors, MPs, government officials, Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) officials, National Police officers and gusts.

