Sudan: North Darfur Fuel Shortage Hits Farms, Transport

Kutum / El Fasher — The prices for fuel in Kutum, North Darfur, have risen further while crops in farms suffer from drought resulting from the fuel shortage.

For a week, residents in Kutum locality have witnessed a fuel crisis. People reported a complete lack of fuel starting Sunday: a gallon of diesoline in the black market has amounted to SDG80 (*$4.40).

Farmers of vegetables and fruits explained that large areas of their crops have been damaged as a result of thirst for three days. Pumps are usually used to distribute water across the farms. Especially okra, potatoes, tomatoes and onions are damaged.

They appealed to the authorities to speed up the provision of fuel so the farms would not lose the remaining crops. A farmer speaking to Radio Dabanga said that Kutum is one of the few localities that supply the entire state with vegetables and fruit.

On Sunday, petrol-powered transporters in El Fasher started a strike in protest against the refusal by authorities to increase the tariff from 2,5 to 3 Sudanese Pounds ($0.14-$0.17), in addition to the rise of gasoline prices, spare parts and oil.

Residents said the strike has caused a severe traffic crisis in the city.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)