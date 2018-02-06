Sudan: Darfur Bar Association Leader Still Detained, Lawyers 'Concerned'

Khartoum — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) of lawyers is "deeply concerned" about the health condition of its detained leader, Mohamed Abdallah El Doma.

El Doma is also co-vice president of the National Umma Party. In a press statement the DBA released yesterday, the DBA said it received information about his transfer from Shala prison to Khartoum and vice versa.

"The transfer of Mohamed Abdallah El Doma and other detainees from Khartoum to unknown places and vice versa, without any justification, might endanger the lives of those detained."

Some of them, such as the chairman of the Bar Association, is suffering from chronic diseases that need a doctor to decide on certain medicines and types of food.

The Bar Association held the Sudanese security apparatus responsible for any physical and psychological effects inflicted upon the detainees.

Last week the DBA said it has received confirmed information that detained Dr Ibrahim El Amin, Co-Vice-President of the National Umma Party, with other leaders has been transferred to Zalingei prison in Central Darfur.

Also Maj. Gen. Fadlallah Burma Nasir, NUP Co-Vice-President, and Sara Nugdallah, NUP Secretary-General, were detained during demonstrations in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North, that all were dispersed by security troops and riot police. The protests throughout Sudan are aimed against new austerity measures that caused the prices of basic consumer goods to double, and in a number of commodities, to triple.

The authorities detained numerous opposition leaders in the country's capital including Omar El Digeir, President of the Sudanese Congress Party, and Mohamed Mukhtar El Khateeb, Communist Party of Sudan Secretary-General.