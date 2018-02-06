Photo: Zimpapers Online/Youtube

Former Zanu-PF heavyweights, Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, who were sacked from the ruling party some few years ago, have reportedly expressed their willingness to rejoin the party.

Mutasa and Gumbo were expelled from Zanu-PF together with ex-vice president Joice Mujuru and over 100 other top party officials on various charges, including plotting to topple ex-president Robert Mugabe in 2014.

According to Daily News, Mutasa and Gumbo said they were ready to rejoin the party but were waiting to be "invited back", reports .

A former Zanu-PF secretary for administration and State security minister under Mugabe's administration, Mutasa said the Zanu-PF party was doing well under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership.

"I am ready to rejoin Zanu-PF. I have not talked to them directly but I have spoken to those who serve the country outside - things are moving very well, I don't see things going bad," Mutasa was quoted as saying.

Zanu-PF was, however, unlikely going to grant his wish as the party's spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mutasa had to follow party procedure and apply to rejoin.