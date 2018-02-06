6 February 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: I'm Recovering - Tsvangirai

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has poured cold water on rumors circulating in the media that he is critically ill ,saying he is stable and the process is under control.

Local and international media were reporting that the MDC-Alliance leader is critically ill in a South African hospital , with some urging the world to brace for "brace for the worst".

Responding on his Twitter account earlier on Tuesday,Tsvangirai dismissed the rumors saying he is recovering.

"I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering," said Tsvangirai.

I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering.

- Morgan Tsvangirai (@mrtsvangirai) February 6, 2018

Tsvangirai, 65, has been in and out of hospital since revealing in June 2016 that he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

He is currently at an undisclosed hospital in Johannesburg , South Africa.

Zimbabwe

Govt Strikes Lithium Mining Deal

State owned enterprise, the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) has struck a lithium mining deal with a… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.