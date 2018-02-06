Zimbabwe: I'm Recovering - Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has poured cold water on rumors circulating in the media that he is critically ill ,saying he is stable and the process is under control.

Local and international media were reporting that the MDC-Alliance leader is critically ill in a South African hospital , with some urging the world to brace for "brace for the worst".

Responding on his Twitter account earlier on Tuesday,Tsvangirai dismissed the rumors saying he is recovering.

"I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering," said Tsvangirai.

I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering.

- Morgan Tsvangirai (@mrtsvangirai) February 6, 2018

Tsvangirai, 65, has been in and out of hospital since revealing in June 2016 that he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

He is currently at an undisclosed hospital in Johannesburg , South Africa.