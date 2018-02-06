Namibia: Police Appeal for Removal of Unclaimed Bodies

The Windhoek police mortuary is urgently looking for people to come forward and claim the bodies of two deceased males.

The bodies were brought to the mortuary last month and have been identified as 84-year-old Jolonimus Haivela and 44-years-old Paulus Kandjeke.

Nampol spokesperson Hilma Amutenya told The Namibian that Kandjeke's body was brought in for autopsy on 3 January this year after he hanged himself behind the Van Eck power station in Windhoek.

He was wearing a blue overall trouser, black belt, a blue University of Namibia T-shirt and sneakers.

In a report sent to The Namibian, Amutenya said Haivela's body was found in a shack at Erf 88/1, Akapeke Street, Babylon, Windhoek.

Haivela was born at Omatunda village in Ohangwena region. He was brought in for autopsy on 30 January.

The police have issued a request that acquaintances, relatives or friends of both deceased visit the Windhoek police mortuary or contact them at 061 209 4307.