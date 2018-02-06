6 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Appeal for Removal of Unclaimed Bodies

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Windhoek police mortuary is urgently looking for people to come forward and claim the bodies of two deceased males.

The bodies were brought to the mortuary last month and have been identified as 84-year-old Jolonimus Haivela and 44-years-old Paulus Kandjeke.

Nampol spokesperson Hilma Amutenya told The Namibian that Kandjeke's body was brought in for autopsy on 3 January this year after he hanged himself behind the Van Eck power station in Windhoek.

He was wearing a blue overall trouser, black belt, a blue University of Namibia T-shirt and sneakers.

In a report sent to The Namibian, Amutenya said Haivela's body was found in a shack at Erf 88/1, Akapeke Street, Babylon, Windhoek.

Haivela was born at Omatunda village in Ohangwena region. He was brought in for autopsy on 30 January.

The police have issued a request that acquaintances, relatives or friends of both deceased visit the Windhoek police mortuary or contact them at 061 209 4307.

Namibia

Farm Murder Suspects Denied Bail

The state yesterday successfully opposed the granting of bail to three men arrested in connection with the murders of… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.