Zambia: Court Issues Bench Warrant Against Pilato

Photo: Pilato

Musician Chama Fumba aka Pilato.

The Lusaka magistrate court has issued a bench warrant for self-exiled musician Chama Fumba also known as Pilato.

Pilato did not show up at the magistrate court when the matter he is charged alongside political activist Laura Miti and three others came up before the court.

According to the facts of the case Miti, Pilato, Bornwell Mwewa, Lewis Mwape, Sean Tembo and Mika Mwambazi on September 29 last year in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting with other persons unknown disobeyed the lawful order issued by the police to stop demonstrating at the National Assembly

Miti and the others have pleaded not guilty to the matter.

Pilato wrote from his sanctuary in South Africa after his co-accused made a court appearance.

"I have been informed that a bench warrant has been issued on me. I do not run from the law and I will make myself available in our respectable courts as soon as am assured of my safety," he said.

"Zambia is my home and never will i stay away for too long... .that's where I belong."

Pilato has gone in hiding after allegedly receiving death threats for his politically laced song dubbed Koswe Mumpoto.'