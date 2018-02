A Gobabis man tested positive for Congo fever today.

The man, whose age is unknown, was admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital on 1 February after he was transferred from the Gobabis State Hospital following suspicious symptoms, the health ministry's Dr David Uirab said at a media conference this afternoon.

The patient is in a stable condition.

His partner has been tested and is considered to be out of danger, said Uirab.