6 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - NEC Meeting Cancelled After 'Constructive Discussion' Between Zuma, Ramaphosa

Photo: Pruxo/Wikimedia Commons
The ANC flag

The ANC has confirmed that the planned national executive committee (NEC) meeting has been cancelled after a "constructive discussion" between President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The ANC's top six met with Zuma over the weekend in an unsuccessful bid to persuade him to resign, after which the top six met with the party's national working committee (NWC) on Monday evening. The NWC then convened an urgent meeting of the NEC for Wednesday evening in Cape Town.

The NEC is the body that can recall the state president.

Source: News24

