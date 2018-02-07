Kenya: 100 Trained in Coach and Refereeing in Matuga

Matuga Sub-County in Kwale County now has an abundance of referees and coaches following the certification of 100 teachers at Waa Boys High School at the weekend.

The referees and coaching course held at Waa High saw participants qualify as referees and coaches of football, basketball, netball, handball, rugby and athletics. While presenting certificates to participants, Matuga Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Robert Aran advised the teachers to use skills acquired to develop sports in their respective schools.

"We want to witness high level of competition in Matuga when Term One games start next week now that you have the necessary skills," Aran, who is basketball coach and principal of Kaya Tiwi Secondary, said at the close of the event.

Meanwhile, Shimba Hills Secondary will host this year's Matuga Sub-county Term One games on February 16-17, according to sub-county sports secretary Julius Mvurya.

The expanded games will be staged at Shimba Hills which has enough venues to host sporting disciplines involved, among them girls' handball and athletics events previously held as Term Two 'A' event.