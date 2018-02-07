Nigeria: Sudan to Help Nigeria in Fight Against Terrorism - Envoy

6 February 2018

Sudan's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ibrahim Bushra, has assured Nigeria of his country's continuous cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The ambassador gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said though, Sudan and Nigeria do not share common regional borders, the relationship that exists between them must remain mutual.

According to him, the relationship between the two countries is a very positive one.

"Sudan is ready to cooperate with Nigeria in terms of tackling issues of terrorism.

"Our cooperation will be in the area of exchange of information between Sudan and Nigeria in combating terrorism," he said.

Bushra described Nigerians living in Sudan as good and law abiding citizens.

He commended the relationship between the two countries as excellent, especially in areas of granting visa and exchange of information on security issues.

He also identified similarities in both countries' culture and customs, saying Nigeria residents in Sudan "are very open minded" just like the Sudanese.

"We have many Nigerian students studying in Sudan."

He, however, revealed that plans were on going to strengthen relationship between both countries economically. (NAN)

