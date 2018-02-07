6 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: JAMB Extends Deadline for Registration

By Azeezat Adedigba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the extension of registration for 2018 UTME till February 11, 2018.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

The board had said in December that the sale of form and registration for all candidates including those from foreign countries will hold from December 6, 2017 to February 6, 2018.

"JAMB as a responsive organisation has taken the decision albeit with great hesitation to accommodate candidates who failed to register between the two months window period that ended at midnight of Tuesday, 6th February, 2018," Mr. Benjamin said

The agency, however, said such extensions in future may involve some penalty.

"The failure of these candidates to register is unfortunate and the Board hastens to add that this culture of impunity will not be tolerated and indeed penalty may be imposed for late registration in future.

"Candidates are therefore strongly advised to take advantage of the extension to register as request for further extension would not be entertained," the spokesperson said.

"For emphasis, 2018 UTME registration now closes at midnight of Sunday, 11th February, 2018."

The board, however, said registration for direct entry candidates continues.

The board had also proposed March 9 to 17 as the date for the examination.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary institutions.

The board is charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private universities, monotechnics, polytechnics and colleges of education. All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa School Certificate, now West Africa Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council, NECO.

