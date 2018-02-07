Nigeria: Mop Up Illegal Arms Now, Buhari Orders Security Operatives

Lafia — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered security agencies to mop up illegal arms in the country, especially in Nasarawa and Benue States.

Speaking during a one-day official visit to Nasarawa State, Buhari directed the police to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of attacks by herdsmen and other bandits, saying it will not be tolerated by his administration.

The president who was in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, to commission some projects executed by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura said, "I want to assure the people of North Central and indeed all Nigerians that the federal government is working day and night to ensure that peace and stability returns. We have deployed additional resources to all affected areas to maintain law and order.

"The attacks by suspected herdsmen and bandits will not be tolerated. I appeal to Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks. The security agencies have been instructed to arrest and prosecute all persons found with illegal arms."

The president also thanked the people of Nasarawa State for the warm welcome he received in the state saying, "I am obliged to reiterate Governor Al-Makura's proclamation that indeed, Nasarawa State is my political home.

"The people of Nasarawa have always been in the change room since the early days of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC)", Buhari added.

Projects commissioned by the president include the Special School for people with disability in Lafia, Kwandere Health Facility, e-Library and some roads in Lafia town constructed by the APC administration under Governor Al-Makura.

Earlier in his welcome address, Governor Al-Makura thanked President Buhari for the one-day visit to commission some of the projects executed by his administration.

Al-Makura said, "It is, indeed, a rare privilege to once again have Your Excellency in Nasarawa State, having hosted you severally as our political leader, a precursor of our democratic virtues that heralded the only CPC government in the country; your brainchild that became your political laboratory in this dispensation.

"This visit is yet another historic moment for the people of Nasarawa State because it is the first time you are coming here after assumption of office as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are, therefore, most honoured by this memorable visit as it once again demonstrates your enviable love for the government and people of Nasarawa State.

"It is heartwarming to point out, Your Excellency, that your political ideology of social justice, accountability, respect for rule of law etc have been the template which we have adopted and continue to entrench in the initiation and execution of policies and programmes that are geared towards peace, security, alleviating poverty, economic empowerment, infrastructural development, social services, as well as creating the needed conducive environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in order to ensure security, social justice and employment opportunities".