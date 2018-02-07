Rwanda: Inganzo Ngari to Grace Continental Music Festival

Festival goers will have a taste of Rwanda's traditional music at the annual Sauti za Busara festival in Stone Town, Zanzibar starting tomorrow. The festival will end on February 11.

The country's famous dance troupe-Inganzo Ngari will perform Rwanda's rich traditional songs at the festival.

Sauti za Busara is known for celebrating Africa's rich musical traditions and bringing together a diverse audience from across the continent and beyond.

Eric Mukiza, a member of Inganzo Ngari, said the troupe's participation in the festival will be an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Rwandan culture and learn from other countries their art and culture.

The festival, which will run under the theme 'United in Music', will also host the movers and shakers' forum, where artistes, managers, the media and various other arts stakeholders will network and exchange ideas from February 9 to 11.

Other groups that will be performing at the festival are Kasai Allstars (DR Congo), Zakes Bantwini (South Africa)

Somi (Uganda/US), Msafiri Zawose (Tanzania), Ribab Fusion (Morocco), Kidum and the Boda Boda band (Kenya), and Mlimani Park Orchestra (Tanzania).

Also on the list are Grace Matata (Tanzania), Mohamed Ilyas and Nyota Zameremeta (Zanzibar), Makadem (Kenya), Diana Samkange 'MaNgwenya' (Zimbabwe) and Fatma Zidan (Egypt/Denmark).

Others are Segere Original (Tanzania), Simangavole (Reunion), Maia and the Big Sky (Kenya), Kiltir (Reunion), El Dey (Algeria), Simbin Project (Senegal/Switzerland), CAC Fusion (Tanzania), Mbanaye (Malawi), Ernest Ikwanga (Malawi) and Isack Abeneko (Tanzania).