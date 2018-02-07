7 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 14 Countries Meet in Nigeria On G7 High Tech Crime Network

By Igho Akeregha

The United States Mission in Nigeria has concluded workshops on the functions of the G7 24-7 High Tech Crime Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The workshops held in Abuja from January 30-February 2, 2018. Thirty three attendees represented 14 countries including Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo and Zambia.

In opening remarks, the Deputy Chief of Mission, David J. Young reminded the attendees: "The global nature of cybercrime mandates a concerted international response, harmonizing domestic cybercrime laws, and improved mechanisms for prompt international cooperation."

He stressed that, "African partners are important to our success in combatting cybercrime globally."

The 24-7 High Tech Crime Network began operations in 1998 and consists of 80 member countries.

The Network facilitates point-to-point contact for investigations involving electronic evidence that require urgent assistance from member country's law enforcement partners.

The actions taken within the Network are predominantly the preservation of digital evidence until a formal legal request can be made for the transfer of the digital evidence to the requesting country.

