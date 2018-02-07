Tanzania: Youth Councils Touted As Platforms for Economic Emancipation

THE youth have been advised to stop complaints against the government and instead use youth councils as platform to promote their development.

That was unveiled here at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, at a summit that brought together more than 6,000 youths, some of whom testified how the youth councils have helped them to participate in decision-making sessions as well as designing development projects in their environs.

The Guest of Honour at the Summit, Acting Arusha City Director, Mr Graison Orcado said the councils were best means to raise awareness on self-consciousness among the youth and help them to participate in development activities. A representative of Arusha Municipal Community Foundation, Ms Anna Mushi noted that establishment of the councils was meant to emancipate the youth from street lives that attract crimes, help to develop new mindset and start working for their development and that of the country.

"We are doing this due to support we get from the Foundation for Civil Society and we are sure that as we prepare the youth they will be responsible in bringing development as well as joining hands with the government in turning the country around. We keep them together so that they learn, know their responsibilities, share experience, be part of decision-making sessions in their areas and eventually go to the helm as leaders," said Ms Mushi.

Okoa New Generation Director, Ms Neema Mgendi said that through ward youth councils they have reached more than 6,000 youths and helped to raise their awareness and now they have new mindsets and development plans instead of keep waiting for the government to think and work for them. Some of projects they run are poultry and milk distribution as businesses, she said.

She mentioned areas of huge success as Arusha City as well as Monduli District and that youth have higher understanding about the government, its functions, their rights as well as responsibilities.