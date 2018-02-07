7 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Morocco: CHAN - Eagles Didn't Fail Us in Morocco, Agu Argues

Nigeria's Super Eagles goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu has said that the side achieved hugely at the just-concluded fifth African Nations Championship (Chan) in Morocco.

The Eagles lost 0-4 to the hosts, Atlas Lions of Morocco, in the final on Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco.

Agu said the side's performance at the biennial football championship in Morocco was a strong indication that the Eagles are almost ripe for winning the top prize of the event in the shortest time possible.

"Honestly, to finish second in the Chan championship is a huge achievement - something we have never done in the past and it quite shows that we are gradually and steadily inching closer to the title.

"We truly deserved what we got in the just-concluded Chan in Morocco. The players and entire team deserve huge commendations.

"We were hard-working, and focused both mentally and spiritually to claim the top prize for the country.

"We have not inched close to the final previously and, given what happened to the players prior to the final with almost half of the team injured and the referee's bad calls, we performed greatly within the circumstances.

"We were not allowed to train on the pitch prior to the final, the weather was harsh and inclement and we were the most travelled side in the championship.

"I think a lot of things did not work out perfectly well for us in the final but that's not an excuse as we lost to the better side."

"The cold was something else, the players need to be given kudos, we are happy with our achievement, it's a great feat and next time you can rest assured that Nigeria will lift the trophy," said the former Nigerian shot stopper to supersport.com.

