6 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City of Cape Town Ups Price of Water to Reduce Consumption

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Cape Town on Tuesday announced its "the more you use, the more you pay" water prices in a bid to reduce water consumption during the drought.

According to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson, the new tariffs on a total monthly bill (Level 6 tariffs) (including VAT) for non-indigent persons are:6 kl R 179.58

10.5 kl R 415.56

20 kl R 1 555.56

35 kl R 6 685.56

50 kl R 20 365.56

Indigent people get up to 6kl free per month.

"In line with Level 6 drought measures, the February 2018 water and sanitation accounts of our water users will reflect a tariff increase," said Neilson.He said the city makes no profit on water sales.

"We will still cover the cost of basic water for our indigent residents, but for the rest of our water users, these tariff increases are unavoidable. The highest users will face the greatest increases," Neilson said.

The increase comes as the city is in an "unprecedented situation" as it tries to reduce water consumption due to the drought, and to keep pushing Day Zero back.

Day Zero is the day people will have to start queuing for a ration of 25 litres of water each, because there will not be enough water available to put through the municipal water system.

It is currently thought that it will occur on May 11 after a slowdown in agricultural water use provided a reprieve.

News24

South Africa

Deputy President Ramaphosa Speaks on Zuma 'Transition' Meeting

Fellow South Africans, there has been a lot of speculation and anxiety about the position of President Jacob Zuma as the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.