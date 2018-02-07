Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Injury Free, Say Raring to Go

FC Platinum have declared a clean health bill in their dressing room as they prepare for the trip to Angola on Thursday for a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against Despotivo dfe Agosto.

The match is scheduled for Luanda on Sunday.

Club spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, on Tuesday said the team was raring to go.

"We have no injury worries in the team so far. Everyone is fit and raring to go. We are looking forward to the match," said Chizondo.

Norman Mapeza's men are scheduled to leave Zimbabwe on Thursday, three days before their match against the Angolan champions in Luanda to acclimatise.

The former Warriors gaffer will carry a 20-man squad for their continental sojourn hoping to grind a result in the first leg that will help them finish off the Angolans when they come to Zimbabwe in a fortnight.

Mapeza said the Angolan side was a good team with physical players after watching his next opponents in action when they played against fierce rivals, Petro de Luanda, last year. He, however, maintained they would fight for a positive result.

FC Platinum have played several international friendly matches against the likes of Ferroviario of Mozambique whom they edged 1-0 before they were walloped 4-0 by Zambian side Zanaco. Another friendly against Nkana Red Devils ended in a goalless draw.