By Abigail Mawonde

Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Mr Lovemore Matombo has been reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for abuse of funds running into thousands of dollars at the Communication and Allied Service Workers Union of Zimbabwe. Mr Matombo is now CASWUZ president.

CASWUZ national organiser Mr Frank White, vice president Mr Biggie Antonio and provincial chairperson Mr Donald Bondai wrote to ZAAC on January 13 this year urging the anti-graft body to probe Matombo and another union member, Mr Christopher Mavura Chizura. They also alleged that Messrs Matombo and Chizura were above 60 years of age and were no longer eligible to remain in office as per CASWUZ constitution.

"Sometime in March 2012, the union made a resolution of purchasing a company vehicle in which they gave Christopher Chizura US$7 000 to buy the car from South Africa. Christopher Chizura bought the car, Toyota Corona, grey in colour, and registered the same under his name, without the knowledge of the organisation, and the vehicle registration number is ACD 5044," said the CASWUZ officials.

The CASWUZ officials alleged that on May 4, 2013, TelOne (Pvt) Ltd transferred US$31 322,40 as commission refund to CASWUZ, but the money "just vanished from the union's bank account".

Messrs Matombo and Chizura stand accused of "doing a swap-and-top deal of a Toyota Corona with a Toyota Mark II registration number ACF 2191 without the union's resolution". Further, Mr Matombo is alleged to have withdrawn $9 000 from the union's Standard Chartered Bank (account number 8700220357300) only to pay $3 500 for top up and pocketing the remaining $5 500.

It is alleged that between 2013 and 2014, Mr Matombo bought vehicles from Japan comprising a Nissan X-Trail, Mercedes Benz and three commuter omnibuses, which he registered in his name.

The commuter omnibuses are alleged to be under the supervision of his son. ZACC spokesperson Mrs Phylis Chikundura could not immediately confirm receiving the complaint from CASWUZ regarding abuse of funds by Messrs Matombo and Chizura, as she needed time to consult her superiors on the matter.

Mr Matombo yesterday claimed those raising the allegations were not union members and would not be drawn into answering the specific charges raised. He claimed those accusing him of stealing from CASWUZ were the ones who had swindled money from the union. Mr Chizura was not available for a comment.

