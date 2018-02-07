Zimbabwe: Kwese TV Distance Themselves From PSL

Econet Media's Kwese TV have distanced themselves from the Premier Soccer League television rights bidding war and do not have any future plans to go into partnership with the domestic Premiership for now.

Following the expiry of the six-year SuperSport deal with the Castle Lager Premiership, expectations were high that the new players on the market, including Kwese TV, would use the opportunity to grow their brand.

Kwese TV have been short on content likely to impress the local viewers for a long-term relationship, given that they only offer one live English Premiership match on Saturday.

Many had hoped that acquiring the domestic Premiership, which has a huge following, could have improved their attractiveness on the domestic market. But yesterday Econet Wireless executive assistant to group chief executive Lovemore Nyatsine said they had to issue a Press statement to set the record straight.

The statement comes out when the Premier Soccer League tender submission closes today. The league opened the floor for bidders last month. It is believed SuperSport have also submitted a fresh bid to renew their marriage with local football.

"Our attention has been drawn to various reports linking Kwese TV, an entity of Econet Media, to bid for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) television rights. Econet Media wishes to make it clear that it has not submitted any bids nor entered into any negotiations for the said rights and does not plan to do so now or in the near future.

"As part of its strategy in Zimbabwe, Kwese have entered into arrangements with a number of local sports federations and will continue to develop further relationships with sports organisations. However, the PSL tender does not fall under the company's current roll-out of products, programmes and activities.

"In the meantime, it is important to highlight that a critical part of Kwese TV's current roll-out programme includes the establishment of comprehensive in-country infrastructure directly and in collaboration with selected partners to support production of local sports and entertainment programmes.

"Econet Media acknowledge with gratitude the enthusiastic and overwhelming support it has received and continue to receive from Zimbabweans and will continue to build on its strategy to bring top quality entertainment at affordable prices whilst creating employment for entrepreneurs and young people," read the statement.

This development is likely to have a lot of implications as the league hunts for a new broadcasting partner. Kwese TV have an exclusive one-year deal with COSAFA, which expires in November this year with an option of an extension for another two years.

A Switzerland company, Infront Sports and Media, have also been linked to the PSL television rights after the firm approached ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa with an interest to secure the deal.

Dr Dish, whose marriage with Econet Media and Kwese TV collapsed in spectacular fashion, are also reported to be interested in securing the PSL television rights deal as part of their programming with new foreign investors. Yesterday, PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele maintained he would not comment about the tender process.

SuperSport were the first to bring domestic football to the television sets after they went into a historic marriage with the Premier Soccer league in 2012. Since then, the league's stock has been rising over the years, with clubs hoping for a bigger and better package from which they can reap more rewards.

It is not yet clear whether ZBC had also submitted a bid for the matches. Delta Corporation marketing director Maxen Karombo said the league should have a big say in negotiating for a new media rights contract in order to give satisfactory returns to the sponsorship.

"Any sponsor dreams of amplification of their property through earned media. We urge the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leadership to seriously consider putting to open tender the media rights to the league's matches.

"We have seen new entrants in the television broadcasting sector as well as live radio streaming. The much-touted ZBC digitisation programme should be utilised to provide content to the public broadcaster - bring back Game of the Week and put smiles on our fan base," said Karombo.

Meanwhile, the PSL have sent a circular to their members that elections for their board members will be held on March 3. The PSL have been operating without a substantive leadership for some time now, with Dynamos president acting as the leader of the top-flight league.