Gaborone — A total of 117 budding players competed in the PGM Foundation Junior Open Tennis Tournament held at Notwane Tennis Centre on February 4.

The three-day competition was played in different categories and was sponsored by PGM Foundation with P25 000.

Best Ndebele lifted the Under 18 boys singles title after defeating Silas Charama 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the final, while Leungo Monnayoo beat her sibling Kelebogile Monnayoo 6-1, 6-4 to take the under 18 ladies title.

The under 16 boys singles was played in round robin format and Oteng Gabonewe scooped the gold medal with Sibusiso Qame settling for silver medal.

There was no under 16 girls singles competition, but Bangu Moekejo won the under 14 girls singles title with Neo German settling for second position.

Mark Nawa defeated Oabona Koobatlile 6-2, 6-3 to win the under 14 boys singles final.

Esi Molefe won the under 12 boys singles title by beating Seabo Saleshando 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8 while Judith Machokoto won the under 12 girls singles by beating Simphiwe Charama 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

Ndebele and Michael Sepepe won the under 18 boys doubles while Monnayoo siblings, Leungo and Kelebogile won the under 18 girls doubles.

Koobatlile and Arnold Bleksit won the under 14 boys doubles, Saleshando and Andre Diniz won the under 12 boys doubles while Machokoto and Charama won the under 12 girls doubles.

The under 10 players competed in green, orange and red ball categories.

Botswana Tennis Association public relations officer, Shelton Benzah said the tournament attracted players from different parts of the country including Francistown, Serowe, Jwaneng, Gaborone, Orapa, Lobatse and Selebi Phikwe.

"We are very much happy with the number of participants. Our target was 100 but we exceeded that number," he said.

