7 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Handball Club Shift Focus to National League

By Damas Sikubwabo

After winning the Heroes Day Cup on Sunday, Police Handball Club have shifted their focus to the national league, which is scheduled for February 17.

On Monday, Police continued with the preparations for the national league at Kimisagara Youth Centre Grounds.

Police Handball Club won Heroes Day Cup after defeating APR 46-37 in the finals played on Sunday at Kimisagara Youth Centre in Nyarungenge District.

Head coach Dismas Turatsinze said this year he wants to win all competitions which will be held in Rwanda, including the league.

"We have everything to win the title. We know other teams are also preparing well but we hope that with the new players that we have signed we will achieve our target," Turatsinze said.

"We have signed players from APR, who we believe will bring a winning mentality to our team," he added

Ten teams in the men's category will play this season including: APR Handball Club, Police Handball Club, Nyakabanda, UR-CBE, UR-Nyagatare, GS Munyove, Inkumburwa, ES Kirambo, ADEGI, and TTC de la Salle. The league will be played in two phases of home and away.

