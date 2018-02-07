Botswana: Khama, Geingob Sign Treaty

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has returned from a two-day state visit in Namibia.

Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi said in an interview upon arrival that President Khama and his Namibian counterpart, Dr Hage Geingob had signed a boundary treaty between Namibia and Botswana.

She said the signing of the treaty was a reaffirmation of the two countries' common boundary and to cooperate on trans-boundary issues.

She explained that the signing of the treaty was supported by the African Union Commission and other development partners who have seen all the developments leading to the reaffirmation.

"The treaty creates a boundary management structure between the two countries and will regulate the free movement of people between Namibia and Botswana, hence it was important for its reaffirmation.

Dr Venson-Moitoi further said the state visit was also a restatement of an important milestone that further strengthened the long standing excellent relations between Botswana and Namibia

She said after signing of the treaty, President Khama, who is the current Southern African Customs Union (SACU)chairperson, paid a courtesy visit to the union headquarters.

Dr Venson-Moitoi further said Minister of Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama and Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Prince Maele also engaged their Namibian counterparts on shared waters in the Okavango River.

She said they discussed the framework, which will guide the modalities of agreements on shared water resources between Namibia, Botswana and Angola.

"Central to their discussion was to determine how usage of water from the Okavango River by these countries affect our country," she said.

Dr Venson-Moitoi further said Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Kitso Mokaila also engaged his Namibian counterpart about the dry port facility of Walvis Bay.

Dr Venson-Moioi explained that President Geingob told President Khama that Batswana and Namibians' friendship provided a conducive environment for deepening bilateral cooperation and understanding of each other, adding that most Batswana visited Namibia on tourism activities.

Source : BOPA