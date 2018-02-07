Uganda Rugby Union Yet to Confirm Friendly Game With Czech Republic

Kampala — The idea of the Rugby Cranes taking on a European side in a test in Kampala is invaluable.

And it could happen after the Uganda Rugby Union(URU) hinted that they expect to confirm the visit of Czech Republic any time soon for two tests on February 21 and 24.

According URU, communications between the two unions has been going on and a few things are left to be dealt with to clear the stage for the first European side to play in Kampala since the England Counties in 2011.

"It's not yet confirmed but probably by next week," URU C.E.O Ramsey Olinga told Daily Monitor last week.

When asked what was delaying the approval, Olinga said all was set here and only a thumbs up from Czech Republic was pending.

"We are yet to receive a confirmation from the other side," he explained.

Czech Republic who are ranked 33, two places above Uganda in World Rugby rankings were recognized by then world rugby ruling body (IRB) in 1988 as Czechoslovakia and play in the Rugby Europe International Championship, sometimes referred to as Six Nations B against sides like Romania, Portugal, Turkey and Slovakia.

Like neighbors Kenya have done in the past by hosting Portugal and Germany in a bid to give the Lions exposure, Cranes coach Robert Seguya has for long cried out loud for the same treatment and if the Czech test goes on, he will be pleased despite less than ideal preparations so far.

Poor preparations

"The game is in balance but if it happens, it will greatly contribute to our preparations for the Gold Cup. Truth be told our preparations have also been poor due to low player turn up in every training session," he added. Seguya also thinks that in a year which has World Cup qualification as the grand prize, preparations must shift into the next gear to avoid any shocks when the Gold Cup starts with Uganda visiting Namibia on June 16.

"This year's preparations will have to get better because we don't want to get humiliated. No team wants to go to a lower division," he observed.