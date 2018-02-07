Uganda/Madagascar: Mutebi Wants KCCA FC to Attack in Madagascar Despite Missing Mutyaba

Kampala — Not even the absence of playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba can compromise KCCA manager Mike Mutebi's resolve to attack Madagascan opponents CNaPS Sport this weekend in the Caf Champions League away tie.

"Mutyaba's absence won't affect us so much because he has not been influential this season. Allan Okello is back from academic duties and remember is the most creative player in the league and we also have Lawrence Bukenya," Mutebi said of his plans to replace Mutyaba.

He insists the team will play the 'our way' style in Madagscar and will attack the hosts as the best form of defence.

"This team is better than last year's team and there are more creative players. Last year, we used Geoffrey Sserunkuma's experience to score goals. The young boys like Mustapha Kizza, Okello, Julius Poloto and Bukenya have grown to take on the mantle."

CNaPS play 'French style'

"I watched them play two matches, they are a team that want to play and are good at playing the French style of football. "We want teams that want to play. Last season Primero Agosto (Angola) gave us that and made us think. It will be good for us if they play, we are going to play attack because the best form of defence is attack," Mutebi added.

Nsibambi doubtful

He is set to risk taking striker Derrick Nsibambi who missed training yesterday due to injury.

"We need goals and we believe Nsibambi will overcome the blister he is nursing. We are not going to play this careful football because my players are creative and adventurous."

KCCA that leave tonight, will be looking at Muhammad Shaban and Patrick Kaddu if Nsibambi is not well in time for the game.