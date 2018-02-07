7 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Madagascar: Mutebi Wants KCCA FC to Attack in Madagascar Despite Missing Mutyaba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Not even the absence of playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba can compromise KCCA manager Mike Mutebi's resolve to attack Madagascan opponents CNaPS Sport this weekend in the Caf Champions League away tie.

"Mutyaba's absence won't affect us so much because he has not been influential this season. Allan Okello is back from academic duties and remember is the most creative player in the league and we also have Lawrence Bukenya," Mutebi said of his plans to replace Mutyaba.

He insists the team will play the 'our way' style in Madagscar and will attack the hosts as the best form of defence.

"This team is better than last year's team and there are more creative players. Last year, we used Geoffrey Sserunkuma's experience to score goals. The young boys like Mustapha Kizza, Okello, Julius Poloto and Bukenya have grown to take on the mantle."

CNaPS play 'French style'

"I watched them play two matches, they are a team that want to play and are good at playing the French style of football. "We want teams that want to play. Last season Primero Agosto (Angola) gave us that and made us think. It will be good for us if they play, we are going to play attack because the best form of defence is attack," Mutebi added.

Nsibambi doubtful

He is set to risk taking striker Derrick Nsibambi who missed training yesterday due to injury.

"We need goals and we believe Nsibambi will overcome the blister he is nursing. We are not going to play this careful football because my players are creative and adventurous."

KCCA that leave tonight, will be looking at Muhammad Shaban and Patrick Kaddu if Nsibambi is not well in time for the game.

Uganda

Mowzey's Death: Who is Telling the Truth?

Conflicting accounts continue to circulate about the time, and at whose hands, music superstar Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.