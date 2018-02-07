Uganda: KCCA Bank On CAF Experience

Kampala — As they head into their fourth Caf Champions League campaign in five years, KCCA can now assertively walk into Saturday's encounter against Madagascar's CNaPS with an even higher self-belief.

The two clash in the first leg of the preliminary round of Africa's prime club competition at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in the capital Antananarivo with KCCA looking to repeat last season's continental heroics, but this time in the Champions League.

Mike Mutebi's side eliminated Angola's de Agosto in the same round last season before falling to then reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns, which defeat saw them drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.

There, they eliminated Egypt's Al Masry before becoming the first Ugandan club to ever play in the group stage since the format was introduced in the 90s.

But this time round, Mutebi wants his side to push further than previously in the Champions League, and in CNaPS, they find fairly decent opposition. History has KCCA (then as KCC) making quarterfinals in the Champions League (then called African Cup of Champions Clubs) in 1978 and 1982, and semifinals in the Caf Cup (now Confederations Cup) 1997.

On the other hand the Malagasy, the record six-time Madagascan champions, have made the first round of the Champions League only twice, although last season they also pushed up to the Confederation Cup play-offs.

More than anyone Mutebi knows too well not to take CNaPS lightly, especially away from home; and he will have passed on the information to his players.

And the KCCA manager is ready to unleash his best attack force in Derrick Nsibambi and Shaban Muhammad, who has recovered from injury that limited his contribution at Chan in Morocco, at the Malagasy, hoping they will pick from where Geoffrey Sserunkuma left.

"I have a competent striking force that includes Shaban, Nsibambi, Patrick Kaddu and Sadat Anaku that I strongly believe will take us to the groups this time," Mutebi said earlier.

Mutebi is of course aware that it will take some strong and focused drive for the aforementioned to offer the contribution and experience Sserunkuma, who netted six times in KCCA's run on the continent last season, gave.

"Shaban and Nsibambi still have a lot to learn and the continental tourney gives them that platform," he said.

At least Mutebi can take confidence from the desire Shaban is already showing. "I want to do well in my first Champions League tournament and that is why I joined KCCA," said the striker. KCCA leave for Madagascar tonight.

Caf Champions League

Saturday, Feb 10, Preliminary round

CNaPS vs KCCA

Mahamasina Municipal Stadium