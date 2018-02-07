6 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Geocampo Project With 30 Hectares of Plowland in Zaire

Mbanza Kongo — At least 30 hectares of land have been cropped at the Geocampo project in Nzeto municipality, northern Zaire province as part of the 2017/2018 agricultural season.

This was told Monday to Angop by the project's manager, José Peralta, adding that for the refereed agricultural campaign different seeds have been sowed such as, melon, watermelon, pepper, tomato, pumpkin among others.

He said that the project, besides contributing to the fight against hunger and poverty, also aims to support the Government's efforts in its programme of diversification of the economy and insertion of young people into the labor market.

The project of private initiative has been operating for three months and expects to reap 45 tons of products.

