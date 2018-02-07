6 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 50 Angolan and Foreign Tourists Visit Mbanza Kongo

Mbanza Kongo — A group of 51 Angolan and foreign citizens visited last weekend the Mbanza kongo City, its world heritage site and capital of the northern Zaire Province.

In the city, which was promoted as world heritage on last July 08 of 2017, by UNESCO, the tourists visited several historical monuments of the region, with highlight on the tour of Kulumbimbi and Tadi Diabukikua localities, ancient Kongo kings museum and Dona Mpolo sepulchre.

Manuel Pedro, an Angolan tourist, who visited the city for the first time, said he was enchanted by the historical and cultural richness of the locality, which needs to be preserved.

To the Portuguese tourist, António Pereira, this was a unique opportunity to visit the Mbanza Kongo historical site, where part of the history linking the two countries is being kept safe.

Since it was elected World Heritage, Mbanza Kongo historical site has been receiving thousands of tourists eager to learn more about the region.

