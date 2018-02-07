Seychelles: Ambassador for the United States of America Accredited

press release

The Ambassador for United States of America to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ambassador David Reimer, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure in an accreditation ceremony held at State House this morning.

President Faure congratulated Ambassador Reimer on his appointment and expressed the wish that his accreditation further cements the strong bond of friendship that has existed between the two nations over many years.

"Today, we welcome Ambassador Reimer as a friend of Seychelles, who we are certain, will strive to ensure continuity in the successful engagements of our two states," said President Faure.

The President discussed some of the key areas within which Seychelles is keen to develop cooperation; including maritime security, capacity building of local institutions to further consolidate democracy and good governance, and reinforcing support to civil society through grants.

Ambassador Reiner affirmed that the United States remain open to exploring the new avenues of cooperation discussed and other sectors of interest.

Ambassador Reiner will be based in Mauritius. He was accompanied to State House by Commander Jason Neal, the Defense Attaché, Mr Richard Fisher, Regional Security Officer (RSO) for the US Embassy, and Ms Marie-Anette Ernesta, Political and Economic Assistant at the US Consular Agency in Victoria.

Also present was Ambassador Barry Faure, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and other officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomatic relations between the United States of America and the Republic of Seychelles were established on 29 June 1976.