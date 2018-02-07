6 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Kelvin Sato Donates 10 Mattresses to Emusizini Health Centre

By Bernard Mhone

Mzuzu — Renowned Mzimba based gospel artist, Kelvin Sato, Saturday donated 10 mattresses to Emusizini Health Centre in the district after noting that there were inadequate mattresses to the extent that some patients were sleeping on mats.

"During my visit on the New Year's Day, I noted that people did not have mattresses, which was a great concern to the community, more especially to patients.

"As a community member who has grown up here, I thought it wise to do something because I know what it means when a sick person sleeps on the floor," he said.

Nurse-In-Charge at the facility, Asimenye Botha hailed Sato, saying the donation will improve health care delivery at the hospital.

"We are happy today for this donation. Our patients were sleeping on mats but now it will be history," Botha said.

She appealed for more well-wishers to come and assist, saying the facility is facing many challenges.

"Currently, the facility is operating without piped water, thereby forcing patients or guardians to walk a kilometre to access safe water at a borehole," she said.

Ekwendeni Ward councillor, Medson Lungu, commended Sato, who is aspiring to become parliamentarian for Mzimba North East Constituency in the 2019 tripartite elections, for the donation describing it as pertinent.

Currently, Emusizini Health Centre saves a population of 10,500 people and has two nurses and one medical assistant.

