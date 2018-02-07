6 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Takes Part in Abu Dhabi International Trade Fair for Intensive Animal Production and Processing

Abu Dhabi — Morocco takes part as a guest of honour in the second edition of Abu Dhabi International Trade Fair for Intensive Animal Production and Processing (VIV MEA), which opened on Monday.

The Kingdom is represented in the three-day event by the Inter-professional Federation of Poultry (FISA).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Moroccan pavilion at this trade fair, which took place in the presence of Morocco's ambassador to the UAE, Mohamed Aït Ouali, FISA Chairman, Youssef Alaoui, said that the Kingdom, which participates for the second time in this event, is represented by a large delegation made up of 60 professionals in the areas of compound feed and poultry.

The United Arab Emirates is a promising market and a gateway for Moroccan products to the Middle-East region, he told MAP.

The event includes several conferences on various issues, including innovative solution for the poultry business and the future of feed safety.

The FISA will organize on the sidelines of this event a meeting on the development of the poultry sector in the framework of Morocco's Green Plan.

