Somali President Mohamed Abdullahii Farmajo has on Tuesday opened a national security forum in Mogadishu, the capital of the Horn of Africa.

The leaders of the Federal member states, Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire, Benadir governor Eng Abdirahman Yarisow and security chiefs are attending the two-day meeting kicked off at Villa Somalia.

During the high-level conference, the leaders will discuss on ways to rebuild the national army, the integration of the forces in the coming three months, according to the sources.

The country is preparing to take over the security responsibility from the African Union mission to Somalia [AMISOM] which has been operating in the nation since 2007.