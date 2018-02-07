6 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Army and RIF Affirm Stability of Security in Eastern Borders.

Khartoum — The Armed Forces and the Rapid Intervention Forces (RIF) have affirmed the stability of the Security situations I n the Easter borders, adding that Sudan is ready to repulse any aggression in the area.

The Commander of the 11th Division, Kassala, General, Mahmud Hemat , during a celebration for receiving the Rapid Intervention Support Convoy to the state, has outlined that Sudan will not be invaded through the Eastern gate, referring to those he named' the enemies of the home land' who distort Sudan's image in social media in social media.

The RIF Spokesman, General, Abdul Rahman Al-Jaalil said his forces came to the state to maintain security and stability.

