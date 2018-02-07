Sudan: Presidents Al-Bashir and Deby to Attend Borders Conference in Al-Genaina

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and President Idris Deby of Chad will attend opening sessions of Conference of Sudan-Chad Borders which will run from 21-22 of current February in Al-Genaina, capital of West Darfur State.

The Conference High Preparatory Committee which held meeting Tuesday in the Republican Palace and chaired by the Vice-President, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman stood on arrangements of convocation of the Conference through report presented by the presidential delegation that visited Chad and extend invitation to President Deby to attend the Conference.

Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-Al-Mula Al-Haga said in press statements that the Conference a host of economic, cultural and security issues by focusing on development of experiment of the Joint Sudan-Chadian Forces that boosted security along the joint borders.

Al-Haga underlined that the State completed preparations for hosting the Conference which, he added, would convene important conditions that constitutes huge shift in progress of Sudanese-Chadian relations.