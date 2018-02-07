7 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rural Parts of Bukoba Set for 75pc Water Supply By June

By Yriacus Buguzi

Availability of water in the rural parts of Bukoba District, Kagera region is expected to increase up to 75 per cent by June this year, the Parliament has heard.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Josephat Kakunda during the question and answer session.

Mr Kakunda was responding to a question raised by MP for Bukoba Urban Jason Rweikiza who sought to know why the government was delaying to supply water in rural areas of Bukoba in wards of Rukunga, Kibirizi, Izimbya, Mugajwale, Rukoma, Kikomelo and others.

In response, the deputy minister said that the completion of a Sh2.2 billion water project for Rukoma, Ubwera, Katoma and Kibirizi will serve 18,449 people and boost water supply in the areas.

He said the government plans to spend a further Sh2.48 billion in the coming financial year to help distribute water in more rural parts of Bukoba.

