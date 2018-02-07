6 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Coffee Price Won't Rise, Govt Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — The government has said it will not raise the indicative price of coffee despite reported increase in production costs.

The deputy minister of Agriculture, Ms Mary Mwenjelwa, told Parliament yesterday that the government would instead scrap 17 levies imposed on coffee growers in an effort to relieve them of the tax burden.

That, she said, would help promote the competitiveness of the crop in market. Ms Mwanjelwa was responding to a question raised by Kigoma North MP Peter Serukamba who sought to know the government's plans in increasing the coffee price as the costs of production was too high. In response, Ms Mwanjelwa said the price of coffee - especially Arabica - is set according to the New York Commodities Market.

She also said quotations on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange determined the Robusta coffee price.

"The government cannot alter this," she insisted.

Tanzania's coffee production averages 30,000-40,000 tonnes annually.

About 70 per cent of it is Arabica and 30 per cent is Robusta. The main growing regions of Arabica are in North Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Matengo Highlands, Mbinga, Kilimanjaro, Usambara Mountains, Iringa, Morogoro, Kigoma and Ngara. Robusta is mainly grown in Kagera Region.

According to the Tanzania Coffee Research Institute, the crop is one of the country's primary agricultural export crops.

Tanzania

Magufuli Opens Army Training Centre

President John Magufuli on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, launched the Comprehensive Training Centre of the Tanzania… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.