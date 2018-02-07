6 February 2018

Somalia: Forces Clash With Al-Shabaab Militants in Central Somalia

At least two people were killed on Tuesday in clashes between the Somalia National Army (SNA) and suspected al-Shabaab militants in Jalalaqsi town in Hiiraan region of central Somalia, officials said.

Jalalaqsi District Commissioner Mohamed Abdulle Fidow said fighting erupted after the insurgents attacked a police station.

"Terrorist militants attacked police station in the town and our forces resisted and pushed them back," he said. "One soldier and a civilian were killed during the attack."

"They (militants) fled with their casualties. The situation is normal now," Fidow said.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed that they got into the house of the head of taxes of Jalalaqsi town and killed one of his bodyguards.

Also on Tuesday, a militant was killed when an improvised device he was planting exploded near Beledweyne town in the same region.

