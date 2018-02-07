Gambia: Former High Court Interpreter Charged With Murder

Sheikh Tijan Hydara, a former High Court interpreter who was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of one Vanessa Faal an Ivorian-Senegalese woman, was yesterday 24thJanuary 2018, charged with murder at the Banjul High court before Zeinab Jawara-Alami.

It could be recall that Vanessa's body was found dumped on a side street in Manjai Kunda, sometime in November of 2017.

When the case was called, Lawyer Mariama Singhateh announced her representation for the state, whilst Lawyer Lamin S. Camara appeared for the accused person. The Prosecution alleged that on the 26th day of November 2017 in Kerr Serign, Sheikh Tijan Hydara unlawfully caused the death of one Vanisha Faal by beating and strangling her.

The accused however, denied culpability of the charges levied against him. This, prompted State Counsel Singhateh to apply for an adjournment.

Defence Lawyer Camara for the accused person, did not object to the application but urged the court to order the state to provide the defence with a copy of the CCTV Footage which is listed as an exhibit in the indictment, adding that the accused has a Constitutional right to same. Responding to Laywer Camara's application, Lawyer Singhateh assured that the state will serve the defence with the demanded footage. In her ruling Justice Jawara-Alame ordered the state to serve the said footage to the defence before the next adjourned date.

The case was adjourned to 30th of January, 2018 for hearing.