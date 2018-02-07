6 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Undersecretary of Justice Ministry Meets U.S. State Department Delegation

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ahmed Abbas Al-Razam held, Tuesday, a joint press conference with the US Foreign Office, currently on a visit to the country.

Al-Razam has underlined that the three day-visit to Sudan was in response to an invitation extended by the Foreign Ministry to discuss issues pertinent to crime of the human trafficking with the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, adding that the US delegation was briefed by the concerned circles on the efforts being exerted by the government of Sudan, in this connection.

Meanwhile, , Joel Mayberry, Deputy Director of the Office of Monitoring and Control of Human Trafficking of the US Department of State, said that the delegation met with many concerned bodies including the government institutions , international and voluntary organizations in Sudan that briefed it on the efforts of Sudan to combat the phenomena.

The US official has commended Sudan's cooperation with the delegation, referring to the great efforts being exerted by the government of Sudan and the partners to combat human trafficking.

The US Charged' Affaires had lauded the progress achieved in the human trafficking file in Sudan, noting that the fight against the phenomena represents a part of the human rights, expressing his country's commitment to extend the requested political and financial support, in this connection.

